LHC CJ declines to hear AGP in Model Town case

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday showed annoyance over the appearance of Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais and declined to hear his arguments in a petition challenging formation of a new joint investigation team to probe Model Town 2014 killings.

Chief justice Khan was visibly referring to a last year controversy when a three-member bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan (he was not chief justice at that time), had issued a notice to the top provincial lawyer over his ‘misconduct’ during the announcement of a stay order against new JIT. Later, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had appeared before the court and stated that Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais has tendered his resignation and assured the court that a new lawyer would present the Punjab government.

Justice Malik Shehzad did not sway with him and said order relating to contempt proceedings could be implemented after his reappearance in the case. “Bring written permission or we summon the chief minister to know his will, Justice Qasim said.

CPWB seeks custody of torture accused, victim: The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) filed an application in Faisalabad Court on Monday to review bail of the culprit who, along with others, beat 11-year-old girl Sadaf, and for custody of the victim and the boy who was also beating her.

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) recovered an 11-year-old girl from the clutches of her employers who were caught beating the child in a video recording in CCTV camera in the neighbourhood where she worked.

The video caught men and women taking turns at slapping the child, pushing and pulling her by the hair and hurling abuses at her. There was a child among them, a boy, who was also hitting the girl.

One abuser was arrested but was released on bail the same day. The torture was reported from Faisalabad. CPWB chairperson Sarah Ahmad has asked for custody of both the children. “The boy too needs to be rehabilitated as he can become a violent member of society,” she said.