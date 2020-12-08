Sports minister promises to build baseball stadium

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has promised to build a baseball stadium. The assurance was given to a joint delegation of Pakistan Federation Baseball and Punjab Baseball Association headed by Syed Fakhar Ali Shah.

During the meeting, Fakhar briefed the Sports Minister of the efforts being made for the development and promotion of baseball. According to Fakhar, baseball is gaining immense popularity in Pakistan, especially in Punjab.

Fakhar said that baseball has also been included in Inter-Board Sports in which all the education boards of Pakistan are participating.Baseball will now start at school and college levels, which will provide young players for Pakistan's youth, women's and senior baseball teams.