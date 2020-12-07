Pakistan International Squash springs into action today

ISLAMABAD: Leading players Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal are eager to make a mark in the $12,000 Pakistan International Squash Tournament that springs into action here at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex today (Monday).

While Tayyab is Pakistan No 1 and is seeded to win the title, it will be the first major event for Nasir following a four-year ban he served after testing positive for banned drugs at the 12th South Asian Games.

“I am in the best of shape and hopefully would go on to perform well in the tournament. I have been looking for such an opportunity for quite some time now. Thank God I have got one. Here at the Mushaf Complex, the conditions are ideal and competing against the best would help me in knowing my form and fitness. I lost to Tayyab in Quetta more because lack of preparation on that particular court. Here everything is perfect and in order,” Nasir said.

Nasir will play his opening-round match today (Monday) against wildcard holder Hamza Sharif in the first round.

“I am looking forward to every match here. This is sort of preparation for even bigger events to come,” he said.

Nasir has been placed in the lower half of the draws and expected to meet Asem Khan in the semi-finals.

Top eight players have been awarded a bye in the first round. Tayyab, Asem, Farhan Mehboob, Ammad Fareed, Farhan Zaman, Danish Atlas Khan, Israr Ahmad, and Zahir Shah are enjoying the first-round bye.

While talking to ‘The News’, Tayyab praised Nasir, saying that he played very competitive squash in Quetta and hopefully he would show some guts here.

“Being Pakistan No 1, I would definitely go all out to win the title. My form is also backing me so hopefully I would play my best squash here,” Tayyab said.

Fit Farhan Mehboob can also pose a real threat to all the players in the event. However, it is yet to be seen how fit and ready he is.

The women event of $6,000 prize money will also be played. The women’s tournament is being organised to provide an opportunity to female players across the country to challenge their mental and physical toughness.