Usman clears first hurdle with new horse

KARACHI: Melbourne-based Pakistani equestrian Usman Khan needed five events to achieve the Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) with his new horse and retain his Olympics spot. And on Sunday he cleared the first hurdle successfully with his new horse when he got through the Olympic qualifying event in Robertson, New South Wales, Australia, successfully.

“This was the first event to get MER. We have got qualification in this event which means now we need four more events,” Usman told ‘The News’ minutes after getting through the event successfully.

“During showjumping two rails dropped. It was the first time I was competing at this level with my new horse. There was anxiety but the goal was not to go and work the horse hard but the goal was to go slow, get the qualification and take it easy,” Usman said.

“In Cross Country we went clear but slow and that was also the plan to go slow all around the weekend,” he said.

“In Australia the season ended and now four more events are required for Tokyo qualification,” said Usman, who last year created history when he qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through his horse Azad Kashmir which died recently.

It was a real blow for Usman. He has to retain his Olympics spot with a new horse which he recently purchased. It will need time for both Usman and his horse to sync and it is a big news that both cleared the first hurdle in Robertson.