Rich tributes paid to Samad Khan Achakzai on death anniversary

MINGORA: Glowing tributes were paid to Pakhtun nationalist leader Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai on his 47th death anniversary.

The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) had organised a gathering at the Swat Press Club to mark the death anniversary of Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai, commonly referred to as Khan Shaheed. A large number of PkMAP workers attended the event.

Eulogising the services of Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai for the cause of the Pakhtuns, the speakers shed light on various aspects of his life.

PkMAP provincial head Mukhtar Khan Yousafzai, general secretary Khursheed Kakaji, provincial deputy general secretary Dr Khalid Mahmood Khalid and others said that Khan Shaheed spent many years behind bars for the sake of his principles and strived to awaken and mobilize the Pakhtuns and other oppressed segments of the society to get their due rights.

They said that he did not compromise on his principles and remained steadfast to achieve his goals. The speakers said that even the jail terms could not dampen his spirit as he strived throughout his life to uphold democratic values and rule of law, but never bowed before the oppressors.

Khan Shaheed, they maintained, did not hesitate to render any sacrifice to win the rights for the oppressed. They vowed that the party activists would continue to work hard to accomplish the mission of the deceased leader.

The speakers pointed out that Khan Shaheed remained imprisoned for over 30 years to uphold the principles of justice and democracy. They said he struggled against British colonial rule and took an active part in the freedom struggle to force the colonialists to quit the sub-continent.