India can’t respond to Pak dossier on terrorism: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that India has failed to respond to Pakistan's dossier on terrorism.

Talking to journalists here, Qureshi also touched upon the topic of the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in its resolution, has jointly rejected India's policy on Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), adding that there has been no consensus regarding the policy on Kashmir in India either.

The minister said that during the 47th session of the OIC, 57 countries condemned the demolition of the Babri Masjid. "India has been pushed into a defensive position now. It tried to take the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) but it also failed in that regard," he said.

Qureshi said that as per the decision of the ICJ, India had been offered consular access in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case twice before. "For the third time, India has refused to accept this facility," he said.

Sharing his opinion about Pakistan's future relationship with the United States, he said once US Election 2020 winner Joe Biden assumes office in January, he thinks the new administration would have a different approach as compared to the Trump administration. "I think the Biden administration will prefer negotiations over confrontation," Qureshi said.