close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2020

Lovers expelled from native village

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2020

SUKKUR: A local Jirga on Sunday expelled a couple and their family members from a village in Daharki of district Ghotki when then allegedly contracted love-marriage.Reports said a month before, Komal, d/o Pawan Das, eloped with Vicky Kumar, s/o Sadho, and they had got married, while on Sunday, a local Jirga, chaired by Brothery tribe, met to decide the issue and had the couple expelled from the village.

Latest News

More From Pakistan