Lovers expelled from native village

SUKKUR: A local Jirga on Sunday expelled a couple and their family members from a village in Daharki of district Ghotki when then allegedly contracted love-marriage.Reports said a month before, Komal, d/o Pawan Das, eloped with Vicky Kumar, s/o Sadho, and they had got married, while on Sunday, a local Jirga, chaired by Brothery tribe, met to decide the issue and had the couple expelled from the village.