Al Khidmat distributes wheelchairs

Islamabad: Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad has distributed wheelchairs among 25 deserving and needy people. Wheelchairs were distributed among the men and women under the Social Services Programme, a sub-sector of Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad.

Hamid Athar Malik, President, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Islamabad has said that the provision of wheelchairs facilitates the transportation of persons with disabilities so that they can play an effective role in society. In this way, people with disabilities have a desire to do something and the feeling of deprivation is reduced.

He expressed these views on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Speaking on the occasion, Altaf Sher, General Secretary, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Islamabad, said that Al-Khidmat provides wheelchairs to thousands of people every year. They are deprived of basic facilities like education, health.