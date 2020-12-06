close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
December 6, 2020

DC office in Haripur closed because of Covid-19

HARIPUR: The office of the deputy commissioner will remain closed for the next five days as his nine subordinates have tested positive for the coronavirus, official sources said on Saturday.

Dr Hasnain Raza Turabi, focal person for the coronavirus pandemic in Haripur, said that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic had witnessed an unprecedented surge during the last 24 hours. He said that at least 70 patients had tested positive for the coronavirus in the district. He added that nine of them were the employees of the office of deputy commissioner Haripur.

