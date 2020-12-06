Prison awaits Maryam Nawaz, says Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the government is not going anywhere, but it is Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz who would be taken to jail after her bail ends.

At a gathering in Lahore on Saturday, Awan said Maryam had been making political statements on a daily basis that the government was going home. “The government is not going anywhere,” she insisted. “Maryam Nawaz is on bail. It is she who is going back to jail when her bail is voided,” she added. At the gathering, Awan also smashed a number of ceramic bricks in a single chop, saying: “I have just cracked PDM into pieces. I punched the bricks imagining them as PDM. I hit PDM in the face.” Awan added that PDM leaders everyday “hit the Imran Khan government”. “Now I hit the bricks while keeping the PDM in mind,” she said with a smile.