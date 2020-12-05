Pervez Khattak to head steering committee on Chashma Project

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak was on Friday named the head of a steering committee constituted to monitor the progress on the Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal Project.

Other members of the committee will include Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, KP minister Taimur Saleem Jhagara, MNA Sheikh Yaqoob and KP Additional chief secretary.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened to review the progress on the mega developmental projects being executed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the CPEC. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired the meeting at the Parliament House in Islamabad, said an official handout.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Ali Amin Gandapur, KP Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, CPEC Committee Chairman Lieutenant-General (Retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa and officials of the relevant federal and provincial departments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the matters related to the inclusion of new projects into CPEC portfolio including Chashma Right Bank Canal, Peshawar to Dera Ismail .Khan Motorway, Chakdarra to Chitral Motorway, Hattar Industrial Zone Phase-II and Daraban Special Economic Zone, etc.

The participants termed the proposed project of vital importance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said Chashma Project was essential for the food security of the province and would be implemented at all costs.