Sindhâ€™s death toll nears 3,000 as eight more lose battle to coronavirus

Eight more people have died from the novel coronavirus and another 1,664 positive cases have emerged in Sindh.

As many as 15,500 samples were tested for Covid-19 in a day, said the Sindh chief minister. With the new eight deaths, the total number of confirmed deaths from the infectious disease had 2,991, said Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In total, 2,037,493 tests have been conducted which have diagnosed 180,904 coronavirus cases in Sindh. However, 157,006 patients (or 87 per cent of all patients) have defeated the virus, including 972 who recovered yesterday.

Currently, 20,907 coronavirus patients are under treatment: 20,066 in home isolation, 11 at isolation centres and 830 at hospitals. The condition of coronavirus 729 patients is stated to be critical, including 37 who are on life support. Of the new 1,664 cases, 1,360 are detected in Karachi.