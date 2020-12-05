England ODI postponed after S Africa player’s Covid case

CAPE TOWN: England’s first one-day international in South Africa was dramatically postponed just an hour before the scheduled start of play after a member of the home side tested positive for Covid-19.

A pre-series round of testing was done to screen the squads, who are both staying at the Vineyard Hotel near the Newlands ground, and one Proteas player was found to have the virus.

The decision was then made not to host the match as planned on Friday but the sides still hope to play the three-match series in full, with the first game now set for Sunday in Paarl before returning for games in Cape Town on Monday and Wednesday.

That plan clearly hinges on a fresh bout of testing and it is highly likely that any further confirmed cases would put the series at risk.

A joint statement read: “Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board would like to announce the postponement of the first Betway One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series to Sunday, 06 December 2020.

“This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs.

“In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday.”