IHC admonishes regulator over its social media rules

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to set social media rules keeping in view the objections of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) as it demanded of the regulator to satisfy the court that the rules were not contravening the Constitution.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted a hearing into a case filed through Advocate Usama Khawar, during which it directed the PTA to satisfy it with legal arguments at the next hearing that its social media rules were not contradicting the Articles 19 and 19A of the Constitution. The said articles revolve around freedom of speech and the right to information.

PBC’s lawyer Usman Warraich, Awami Worker Party’s counsel Haider Imtiaz and Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah appeared before the bench.

During the course of the proceedings, the Chief Justice expressed displeasure at the PTA’s lawyer referencing India, which suppressed freedom of expression, and said: “Don’t mention India as we are very clear that fundamental rights should not be violated.” The bench asked who had suggested such rules and which authority approved it. “If social media rules would discourage criticism, then it would discourage accountability,” Justice Minallah remarked, and asked the PTA to “encourage criticism because it is the most important part of freedom of expression”.

He added: “Everyone should face criticism and even the court decisions could be criticised keeping in view that it would not affect fair trials.” PTA officials said letters were written to the Pakistan Bar Council and Islamabad Bar Council for suggestions. The court then adjourned hearing till December 18.