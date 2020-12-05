Pakistan International Squash from 7th

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam to feature as top seed in Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Men and Women to be held here at the Mushaf Squash Complex from December 7-11.

The men’s event carries $12,000 whereas women’s event will be of $6,000 prize money. Starting from December 7, the men’s event will be featuring 32 players whereas women’s event has 16 players in its draw and would commence from December 8.

Top four players of the men’s event are Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan, Farhan Mehboob, and Amaad whereas Amna Fayyaz, Faiza Zafar, Madina Zafar, and Muqaddas Ashraf are the top four in women’s seeds, respectively.