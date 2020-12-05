close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 5, 2020

Pakistan International Squash from 7th

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 5, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam to feature as top seed in Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Men and Women to be held here at the Mushaf Squash Complex from December 7-11.

The menâ€™s event carries $12,000 whereas womenâ€™s event will be of $6,000 prize money. Starting from December 7, the menâ€™s event will be featuring 32 players whereas womenâ€™s event has 16 players in its draw and would commence from December 8.

Top four players of the menâ€™s event are Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan, Farhan Mehboob, and Amaad whereas Amna Fayyaz, Faiza Zafar, Madina Zafar, and Muqaddas Ashraf are the top four in womenâ€™s seeds, respectively.

Latest News

More From Sports