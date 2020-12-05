Pakistan International Squash from 7th

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam to feature as top seed in Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Men and Women to be held here at the Mushaf Squash Complex from December 7-11.

The menâ€™s event carries $12,000 whereas womenâ€™s event will be of $6,000 prize money. Starting from December 7, the menâ€™s event will be featuring 32 players whereas womenâ€™s event has 16 players in its draw and would commence from December 8.

Top four players of the menâ€™s event are Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan, Farhan Mehboob, and Amaad whereas Amna Fayyaz, Faiza Zafar, Madina Zafar, and Muqaddas Ashraf are the top four in womenâ€™s seeds, respectively.