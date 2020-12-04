NA Secretariat closed for 8 days to contain Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: As the Coronavirus cases continued to be reported in the Parliament House, the National Assembly Secretariat has been closed for 8 days from December 4 to December 11 to contain Covid-19 cases and for disinfection of Assembly precincts. Though the offices of the National Assembly Secretariat will remain closed for 8 day, yet the dispensary of Parliament House will be operational. According to a notification Thursday, from December 4 to December 11, the employees shall perform duties from homes, however, they will be required to ensure their availability through electronic communications. The notice stated that any employee will be required to attend the office on one hour notice and leaving the station was not allowed except under extraordinary circumstances with permission by the immediate boss. “The employees tested positive for Covod-19 will send their medical reports to the Establishment branch concerned.”

The security as well as R&I branches shall remain functional as usual on the basis of roster to be approved by the Joint Secretary (Admin). The Directorate-General International Relations will partly remain functional on the basis of roster decided by the Director General (IR).