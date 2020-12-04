Majority dissatisfied with provincial govts: survey

ISLAMABAD: The provincial governments in Pakistan could not get success in satisfying majority of people with their performance, reveals a survey conducted by Pulse Consultant.

The survey findings are based on over 2,000 respondents’ opinion who were interviewed during October 21to 27, 2020. The survey was conducted through computer assisted telephonic interviews, a state-of-the-art technology where all calls are recorded.

In the survey, the Sindh government received most criticism as 60 percent respondents declared its performance non-satisfactory, 19 percent respondents showed satisfaction, 17 percent had mixed response, while 4 percent did not reply. The survey showed that 51 percent respondents were dissatisfied with the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, 41 percent were satisfied, while 7 percent had mixed views.

The performance of the Punjab government headed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was declared non-satisfactory by 47 percent respondents, 34 percent respondents appreciated its performance, 16 percent had mixed views, while 3 percent did not respond.

The survey showed that 37 percent respondents declared the performance of Balochistan government satisfactory, 35 percent declared it non-satisfactory, 20 percent had mixed reaction, while 3 percent respondents had no reply.