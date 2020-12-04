Shahbaz, Hamza back to jail as parole ends

LAHORE: On Thursday, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz were sent back to the Kot Lakhpat jail after extension to parole ended. Hamza, the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, got back to jail in a different vehicle. They had been released on parole for 6 days over the demise of Shamim Akhtar, Shahbaz’s mother. Jail officials were present outside his home besides hundreds of PML-N supporters. Before departure to jail, Shahbaz called on party leaders and supporters. A picture of Shahbaz Sharif with party workers was made by social media team of PML-N as he came out to sit in the jail vehicle.