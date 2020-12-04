PPP demands release of Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has deplored and condemned the continued incarceration of PPP leader and former opposition leader in the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah, for the past over a year on "trumped up charges" that the NAB has failed to prove in any court of law.

The PPPP leader called upon all human rights organisations and everyone with a conscience to protest against the blatant political victimization of Syed Khursheed Shah and demanded his immediate release.

In a statement on Thursday, Secretary General of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, ex-Senator Farhatullah Babar, claimed the charges against Khursheed Shah were comical. “In any civilized and law abiding society, such charges will be thrown out of the window and those bringing up such ridiculous and frivolous charges will instead be prosecuted,” he said.