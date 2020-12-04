close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2020

Agents arrested from Ehsaas Kafalat programme, Larkana

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2020

SUKKUR: Rangers and Larkana Police seized biometric devices and arrested nine agents for extorting money from the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme beneficiaries in Larkana.

Acting on complaints that Ehsaas Kafalat Programme beneficiaries in Larkana were being extorted Rs500 for each of their monthly handout, the Rangers and the Larkana Police raided the Ehsaas Kafalat Centre, PV School Candy Market, Larkana. Nine agents at the centre were arrested and their biometric devices were seized. Those rounded up included Mazhar Chandio, Aamir Chandio, Nasrullah Chandio, Salman Shaikh, Ali Sheer Jalbani and others.

