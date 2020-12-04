Peace talks Sherpao hails agreement between Afghan govt and Taliban

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Thursday hailed the agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban to move forward in the peace process.

Through a statement issued here, the QWP chief said that the deal would help pave the way for the restoration of viable peace in Afghanistan.

“We welcome the news that both sides in Doha have reached an agreement on procedures to chalk out a political roadmap and a comprehensive ceasefire. Hopefully they would now work sincerely for a solution to end the miseries of the people of Afghanistan,” he tweeted.

Aftab Sherpao said the people of Afghanistan had suffered a lot over the last 40 years, therefore, this opportunity must be used to bring stability to the war-torn country.

The QWP leader said the stakeholders should move forward cautiously to take the peace initiative to its logical conclusion.

Aftab Sherpao hoped peace in Afghanistan would help bring stability to the entire region and Pakistan would also benefit from the restoration of peace in the neighbouring country.

Pakhtuns on both sides of the border had badly suffered during the last 40 years due to bloodshed in the region, he said, adding that strenuous efforts should be made to mitigate the sufferings of the people by restoring peace.

He said that peace was a prerequisite for development; therefore, concerted efforts should be made to restore stability to the region.

The senior politician also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali and extended heartfelt condolences to his family. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

Our correspondent adds from Abbottabad: Aftab Sherpao said the Lahore rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in Lahore would be held as per schedule.

“The government is creating hurdles for the rally but it will be held as per schedule,” the QWP leader told reporters here. QWP deputy general secretary Ahmad Nawaz and other leaders were also present on the occasion.