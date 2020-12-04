Salary woes

In November, the education authorities decided to close all schools and colleges in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Many private colleges have faced a steep decline in their monthly revenue and are struggling with grave financial challenges. Since many families are unable to pay tuition fee on time, colleges are not paying their teachers on time.

Teachers who work a government-owned school or college are receiving their salaries on time. But the majority of teachers of privately run educational institutions are not paid. Many teachers are unable to take online classes from their homes as they don’t have the right equipment and a proper internet connection. The government should have a look at these problems and take necessary steps to resolve these issues.

Muhammad Usman

Islamabad