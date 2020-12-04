close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2020

Seven cops transferred

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab IGP issued transfer and posting orders of seven police officers here on Thursday. Dr Inam Waheed Khan has been posted as RPO Sheikhupura, Shariq Jamal as DIG Investigation Lahore, Shahzada Sultan as Commandant Police Training College, Chung, Ahmed Arsalan Malik as DIG Telecommunication Punjab, Hassan Raza as DIG Security Division Lahore, Mehboob Rashid as CPO Multan and Shahid Javed has been posted as DIG Research and Development.

