PO killed in Jhang

JHANG: A proclaimed offender (PO) was killed allegedly by the firing of his accomplices on Wednesday.

According to a district police press release, a caller told police that three dacoits were looting citizens near Kachi Pakki canal of Shorkot Cant. The police rushed to the site and to see the police the bandits started firing at the police party. Later, a critically injured bandit, who was injured due to the firing of his accomplices, was found lying on the site. The gunman later succumbed to his injuries. The PO later was identified as Iqbal alias Mama Bali of tehsil Kabirwala. He was wanted by police in 27 cases.