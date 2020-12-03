Mentally challenged girl raped in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A mentally challenged girl was raped here in Kamoki, Gujranwala, on Wednesday.

Reportedly, passers-by found a 14-year-old girl in a field in a critical condition and informed police. City Kamoki police shifted the girl at hospital where doctors said the girl was mentally challenged and was gang raped. Police have registered a case. CPO Sarfraz Falki constituted a police team to trace the accused.

PATWARI HELD: A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Wednesday arrested a Patwari in a fraud case from Hafizabad. According to ACE Regional Director Rai Naeem Ullah Bhatti, Patwar Anwar Bajwa was involved in a revenue fraud case and after approval from the competent authority circle officer Hafizabad arrested him.

TRADERS CALL ON MINISTER: A delegation under the leadership of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry president Umar Ashraf Mughal called on Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal at Lahore on Wednesday.