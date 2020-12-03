‘Pakistan to provide free corona vaccine to citizens’

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Dr Nausheen Hamid on Wednesday said that the cabinet has approved initial funds to purchase coronavirus vaccines and these would be available to citizens for free.

In a conversation with Geo News during the programme "Geo Pakistan", she said the government has been working to arrange funds for a vaccine and it is expected it would be available by the second quarter of 2021.

Dr Hamid said that Phase-3 trials of a China-made COVID-19 vaccine are underway in Pakistan and are proceeding smoothly. She said unfortunately mass rallies have continued to take place in the country since the start of the pandemic where numbers and frequency have increased in the past few weeks, especially with opposition parties holding massive rallies in different cities.