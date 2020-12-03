LHC summons inquiry report on artificial petrol shortage

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday summoned the report of an inquiry held by a federal government-made commission into the artificial shortage of petrol that hit the country during the months of May and June following a sharp decrease in the prices.

Earlier, Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan told the chief justice that the commission had submitted its report to the federal cabinet. He said the cabinet in its next meeting would decide the question of making the report public.

Chief Justice Khan remarked that the report should have been released immediately as Prime Minister Imran Khan always talked about the transparency in his government.

The CJ directed the law officer to ensure appearance of the commissionâ€™s head along with a sealed copy of the report on the next hearing.

He also hinted at summoning the responsible authorities if the government did not make the report public.

The hearing was adjourned till Dec 14.

Petitioner Farhat Manzoor Chandio had submitted that there had been an acute shortage of the

petrol since the government decreased its price as per the international market.

He said the oil marketing companies created an artificial shortage of the petrol and the government failed to ensure smooth supply of the essential fuel as people waited for hours in long queues at the petrol pumps.

He said the shortage of petrol caused an overall crisis like situation in the country.

The petitioner asked the court to order an action against the authorities responsible for the fuel crisis and direct the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to ensure smooth supply of the petrol across the country.