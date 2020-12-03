AJK president urges world to take notice of atrocities in IHK

LAHORE : Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan called on Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House here on Wednesday.

Kashmir dispute, unprovoked firing of Indian forces on the Line of Control and other issues including highlighting Kashmir issue in the world were discussed.

Governor Sarwar on the occasion said that everyone including government and opposition are on the same page on Kashmir issue.

Over 900,000 Indian troops have ruined the peace of Kashmiris. Modi is snatching Kashmiris’ land and resettling Hindus in Kashmir, he added.

He said that the peace in the region would remain a dream without resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The governor strongly condemned the Indian firing on the LoC and the atrocities in Kashmir and said the Indian forces were committing the worst kind of terrorism in Kashmir.

Children are being killed in front of women and there is no doubt that Narendra Modi has left Hitler behind in atrocities, Ch Sarwar said and added that Narendra Modi and Indian forces are terrorists. The world must take notice of these atrocities. Peace in the region will remain a dream without resolution of the Kashmir issue, the governor said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is proving that he is the ambassador of Kashmiris.

He said the Kashmir is still the lifeblood of Pakistan and ‘we are with our Kashmiri brethren’. He said the government and the opposition are on the same page on the Kashmir issue.

I am in touch with the Europeans and members of parliament on the Kashmir issue, he added.

President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan while appreciating the efforts of Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar in highlighting the Kashmir issue said that today the voice of Kashmiris is reaching all over the world and the atrocities of Indian forces on Kashmiris are exposed to the world.

International organisations including the United Nations should take notice of the atrocities on Kashmiris. The massacre of innocent Kashmiris should stop now. Freedom is their right, and 220 million Pakistanis stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for freedom, Sardar Masood said.