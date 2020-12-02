PDM parties fighting to save politics of dynasties: Siraj

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that there is no sign of improvement in economy till 2023 due to the incompetent government.

He was addressing a press conference at the JI South Punjab Media Centre here on Tuesday. JI senior leaders, including Liaqat Baloch, Dr Safdar Hashmi, Rao Zafar Iqbal and Kanwar Siddique, were also present.

JI ameer Sirajul Haq criticised the government for sabotaging the PDM rally in Multan, mass scale arrests, placing containers on roads and sealing the city. The imposing ban on political activities and rallies was equal to dictatorship, he added.

The government was scared of political activities and adopting undemocratic tactics, he blamed. He demanded immediate release of all arrested political workers. He said that PM Imran Khan had adopted an aggressive strategy against the PDM activists.

Responding to a query, he said that the JI was

Continued on Page 3