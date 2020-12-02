417 criminals held in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The Punjab Highways Patrol Faisalabad region arrested 417 alleged criminals and recovered illicit weapons from them during last month. According to SPP Chaudhry Farooq Hundal, the police teams recovered weapons including four Kalashnikovs, 17 pistols of 30-bore, two pistols of 9mm, two rifles of 223 bore, one revolver, two repeaters, one pump action and 244 cartridges and bullets. The police teams also arrested 74 proclaimed offenders, he told. The police seized 459 grams opium and 160 litres liquor from drug peddlers besides recovery of two stolen motorcycles, he added.

The police teams also impounded 168 motorcycles under Section 115/134/550, he told. The PHP registered 102 cases over rash driving, he informed.