Containing coronavirus: BoG vows SOPs observance at Mardan Medical Complex

MARDAN: The Board of Governors (BoG) of Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Mardan on Tuesday resolved that no compromise would be made on observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The BoG Chairman Dr Syed Fazle Hadi chaired the meeting via a video link. The BoG members Tahir Ali Khan, Dr Shahid Khattak, Attaullah Khan Toru and senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai attended the meeting online.

Dean/CEO Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil, Medical Director Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali, Hospital Director Dr Tariq Mehmood, Dr Javed Iqbal and others briefed the BoG about the hospital affairs.

Dr Tariq Mehmood explained that arrangements have been put in place to cope with the second wave of the infection.

He said the hospital administration had arranged personal protective equipment (PPEs) to manage any emergency-like situation.

He said that at present the hospital had 26 ventilators and had set up a 16-bed ICU and 32-bed isolation ward for Covid-19 patients. He said the hospital had established a triage where patients were scrutinized.

The pointed out that the hospital was facing difficulty in arranging disposable gloves and caps due to its high prices in the open market as the demand for these items was high.

The BoG authorized the administration to arrange disposable gloves at reasonable prices for the staff performing duty in the ‘red zone’ to protect them from contracting the virus.

The hospital has been categorized into ‘green’, ‘yellow’ and ‘red zone’ as per government policy for Covid-19 and a gate at the entrance to the red area was also installed.

The BoG directed assigning observers to check and ensure that the SOPs were observed properly, particularly in the ‘red zone’.

Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali said that 44 suspected patients had been brought to the hospital durig the second wave of Covid-19.

He said that 35 of them were admitted and seven tested positive, adding that three patients died of the infection at hospital.

The BoG directed for setting up an ICU for other serious patients and also improving and expanding the ICU at the cardiac unit.

Prof Dr Mutasim Billah said that the hospital was fully equipped to conduct PCR tests, adding rapid antigen tests had also been started.

The BoG stressed the need for external and internal quality control to maintain quality and accuracy of tests at the lab.

The meeting was informed that new duty timings for teaching and administration staff had been notified.

Prof Dr Fazil said that the ductwork at the new building of BKMC was being done, adding the college would be shifted to the new structure after completion of remaining work.