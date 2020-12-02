Modern training among top priorities: IG Inam Ghani

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said training of police force as per the requirements of modern policing is among the top priorities of the department so that the officials might performance duties in accordance with the rules of smart community policing.

Chairing a meeting on training matters of the police force at Central Police office, he said in the style of Training College Sihala, the rest of the training colleges and schools in the province should also conduct short-term courses to prevent terrorism, immorality and abuse of children and women. He said special training should be imparted to the trainees in writing FIRs and Zimnis.

He said a summary to fill the vacancies of lecturers in the training institutes should be prepared for the appointment of lecturers on deputation from the Education Department while the integration work of IT projects of Punjab Police with IT programmes of training colleges should be completed soon. Meanwhile, the IG inaugurated a three-day exhibition on road safety and environmental protection at Al-Hamra Art Gallery.

Talking to the media, he said that holding a painting exhibition on environmental pollution and traffic rules while maintaining awareness among the citizens about observance of traffic rules and environmental pollution is a good initiative by which the most important messages reach the minds of viewers, which will further strengthen the ongoing efforts to reduce traffic accidents and environmental pollution. The IG presented certificates and prizes to those who secured prominent positions.

performance: Lahore Police Operations Wing has issued the performance report regarding search operations conducted under National Action Plan to maintain peace in the City. According to the report, Lahore Police conducted 428 search operations during the month of November in which 41,963 persons, 9,366 houses, 3,813 tenants, 83 hotels, 14 guest houses, 14 hostels, 15 factories, 20 madaris, 44 churches and 425 shops were checked.