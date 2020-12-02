Students asked not to consider schools closures as holiday

Islamabad : Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has advised students not to take the school closures time like holidays and said the students should use the time to revise courses and complete homework.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the minister said the decision to close schools and colleges across the country was taken with a heavy heart.

“We had to close educational institutions because coronavirus infections were rising very fast.”

"It was done with a heavy heart. I request all students to use this time, not as a holiday but to revise their courses, do homework, in short, continue with studies as much as possible," he said.

Earlier this month, the National Command and Operation Centre had announced that educational institutions will remain closed until January 10, 2021.

Classes will be held online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25.

The new educational year will begin in August 2021. Exams that were to be held in December have been postponed and will be held when classes resume in January. Entry exams such as MDCAT will be held on schedule.

In the first week of January, the committee will meet again to assess the situation as the country continues to battle the second wave of the novel coronavirus.