Baba Guru Nanak gave message of love, brotherhood, says minister

NANKANA SAHIB: Federal minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri has said that Baba Guru Nanak gave a message of love, peace and brotherhood.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held at the Gurdawara Janamasthan to mark the 551th birthday festivities of Baba Guru Nanak here on Monday. The minister said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal wrote a poem in which he paid tribute to Baba Guru Nanak. He said that India was promoting fascism in her country which was an ugly mark on false claim of secularism. He said that India was committing atrocities on all minorities. He said that Pakistan took initiative and announced opening of Kartarpur for the Sikh community. He said that there was a complete religious freedom to all minorities living in Pakistan who could observe their rituals and festivals freely.

He said that there was a strong wave of coronavirus in Pakistan even then we decided to make arrangements for the birthday festival of Baba Guru Nanak. He said that construction work of Baba Guru Nanak International University would be completed soon. He said that the university would also highlight teachings of Baba Guru Nanak in the world and it was need of the hour to highlight positive things in the world.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had done a lot for the Sikh community.

He also extended wishes to the Sikh community on the 551th birthday festival of Baba Guru Nanak. National Commission for Minorities chairman Chela Ram said that there was a complete religious freedom to the minorities living in Pakistan. He said that the Hindu community of Pakistan observed Diwali with complete freedom. He said that Pakistan government does not create hurdles in the festivals of minorities.

Pakistan-Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chairman Sardar Satwant Singh said that India always remained busy in false propaganda against Pakistan. He said that no other country provides facilities to the Sikh community like Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ijaz Alam said that Baba Guru Nanak festival was being observed by following corona SOPs. Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh said that whole world was facing the difficulties but even then the Sikh community was allowed to celebrate this festival. Pakistani-Sikh Sunghat chairman Sardar Gopal Singh Chawal said that the Sikh community of Pakistan observes their rituals according to Nanak Shahi calendar. DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad, DPO Ismailur Rahman, Deputy Secretary Shrines Syed Faraz Abbas and a large number of Yatrees were also present. Later, a procession of Nagar Kirtan was taken out from the Gurdwara Janamasthan. Five persons led the procession by carrying flags followed by five Sikhs carrying naked swords. Meanwhile, the district police had adopted strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident.