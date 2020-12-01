RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said the policy of the Punjab government for the PDM public rally in Multan is beyond understanding.

Talking to a private news channel, he said he failed to understand why the police and administration had been arresting PDM activists for three days and then freed them on the fourth day.

He said he has not seen any clear policy of the Punjab government regarding steps to halt the PDM rally in Multan and steps to check the spread of the coronavirus. He said the rally can multiply the virus spread in large areas.