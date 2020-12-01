Trial for French surgeon in paedophilia case resumes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAINTES, France: A retired French surgeon appeared in court on Monday on charges he raped four children, in what prosecutors believe may be only the first allegations in France’s biggest paedophilia case ever.
The trial for Joel Le Scouarnec originally opened in March in Saintes, southwest France, but was adjourned just days later as all but essential legal proceedings were stopped amid the coronavirus crisis.