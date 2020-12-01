close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
AFP
December 1, 2020

Japan tennis ace Osaka to star in comic book

Sports

AFP
December 1, 2020

TOKYO: Japan’s major-winning tennis player Naomi Osaka has welcomed a new manga comic-book series where she will star as a cartoon character in a magazine aimed at teenage girls.

“Unrivaled Naomi Tenka-ichi”, which will run in “Nakayosi” magazine from late December, was produced with the help of Osaka’s older sister, Mari. “Tenka-ichi” means “world number one” in Japanese.

“Growing up reading manga/watching anime was something that bonded me and my sister immensely so this is really exciting for both of us,” the three-time Grand Slam champion tweeted Sunday.

The new character, which depicts a doe-eyed Osaka with pink and purple hair and wearing a yellow visor, follows a storm of controversy over a sponsor’s cartoon image of her last year. —AFP

