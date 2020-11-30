Arrested accused dies in police lock-up of Tharo Shah

SUKKUR: An arrested accused died in the police lock-up of Tharo Shah in Nausharoferoz District on Sunday. Tharo Shah Police of Naushahroferoz District informed the media that some quarrel occurred between Azhar Memon and Mehrab Solangi in the police lock-up of Tharo Shah Police Station in which Azhar Memon was critically injured and died while being shifted to hospital. Police have registered a case against Mehrab Solangi, who confessed to his crime. SSP Naushahroferoz, taking notice of the incident, got arrested three policemen and assigned DSP Bhirya Town the investigatation of the incident. Mazhar Memon, father of the deceased, alleged that police tortured his son when he failed to provide 50,000 rupees demanded by the police for the release of his son. People of Tharo Shah, along with the parents of the dead, brought the body to the main gate of the police station to observe a sit-in. GDA leader Syed Zaffar Ali Shah and PPP MPA Mumtaz Chandio joined their sit-in and demanded action against police.