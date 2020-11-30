Seven from Peshawar among 28 elected to KP Bar Council

PESHAWAR: Seven members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council were elected from Peshawar and 21 from other districts as the unofficial results emerged on Sunday.

The polling was held for 28 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Saturday. Around 36 polling stations had been set up across the province.

In Peshawar, 47 candidates contested for seven seats for the provincial capital. From Peshawar, Shahid Raza Malik got the highest number of votes, 564.

Among others elected were Noor Alam Khan, Sadiq Ali Mohmand, Abdul Fayaz Khan, Taimur Ali Shah and two others. There are seven seats of the KP Bar Council for Peshawar while two each for Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

There is one seat for other districts while in a few cases two or more districts shared one seat in the KP Bar Council.

Shah Hussain Advocate of Malgari Wakeelan, won the council seat from Bannu. He bagged 355 votes and defeated Anwarul Haq Advocate who received 152.

It may be mentioned here that Shah Hussain was elected to the council for the second time. He has served as District Bar Association president for Bannu in the past.