My bride will be from Pakistan: Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has revealed that his wife will be from Pakistan as he opened up about a range of issues during an interview with Geo News.

Speaking to host Sohail Warraich during the show Ek Din Geo Kay Sath, the PPP leader talked about his personal life as people have been curious about his plans, especially after his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's recent engagement to the son of a UAE-based businessman Mohammad Chaudhry. The young lawmaker also shared how Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was overjoyed at his admission to Oxford University – which is one of the top educational institutes in the world.

Expressing his views about the on-going political situation in the country, the PPP leader said that Pakistan does not have the democracy that his late mother Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had envisaged and sacrificed her life for. “If I become the Prime Minister, I would expand the scope of Benazir Bhutto Income Support Programme, “he said as he touched upon his aspirations and political objectives for the development of the country. "I try not to lie in politics," he asserted. Bilawal's detailed interview will be aired on Geo News on Sunday 7:05pm.