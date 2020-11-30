Boy killed as local traders, security personnel clash at Chaman border

CHAMAN: A 14-year-old boy was killed and nine other injured in a clash between local traders and security personnel which took place at Bab-e-Dosti on Pak-Afghan border in Chaman, Balochistan on Sunday.

The attackers put offices of border security force on fire as security was put on high alert due to tense situation in the city. According to the Levis officials, the local traders and porters staged protest on Sunday evening against seizing of goods from people who enter Chaman from Afghanistan on foot with goods.

The security personnel used aerial firing to disperse angry protesters. Ten persons were injured in the incident and people took them to Civil Hospital Chamman, where a 14-year boy, named Matihullah son of Khan Muhammad died due to critical injuries.

The death of boy incited mob and they threw stones on the Bab-e-Dosti and set an FIA office and warehouse of NLC, situated at Bab-e-Dosti, on fire. Security forces used intense aerial firing and pushed the protesting traders and porters towards city where they staged sit-in on Pak-Afghan border road.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Javed Mengal ordered Levis, police and FC to remain on high alert. Six critically injured protesters shifted to Quetta. On the other hand, the leaders of All Parties Traders Etihad reached to the site and played role in ending violent protests with the Levis Force. The protesters then reached Chamman Hospital and staged sit-in in front of hospital.

Traders’ leaders said that a planning was being carried out under a conspiracy to shut trade at Chamman-Afghan border and it would not be allowed in any case. They said that case should be registered against personnel involved in using unjustified firing against protesters.