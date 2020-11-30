close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
November 30, 2020

‘Work on various uplift projects launched in Sialkot’

National

November 30, 2020

SIALKOT: Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah said on Sunday that under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme, the work on various projects had been started for the improvement of infrastructure, supply of drinking water and sanitation system through a master planning in the city. He stated this while inspecting the ongoing development projects under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme in the city. He said to enhance the capacity of Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company within the limits of Municipal Corporation, solid waste machinery, including 24 mini tippers, 15 mobile de-watering system, eight chain arm roll trucks and 30 containers and a wheel excavator, had been provided.

