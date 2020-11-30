Bahimat Buzurg Programme in Jhang: 1,700 old women to get Rs2,000 each per month

JHANG: As many as 1,700 old women will get Rs 2,000 each per month in the district under the Punjab Bahimat Buzurg Programme.

Focal person for the programme Deputy Director Social Welfare Azhar Abbas Adil said on Sunday that arrangements to disburse Rs 2,000 each among deserving women of 65 years of age had been completed in the light of special instructions of the Punjab Social Protection Authority.

He said that the assistant commissioners of Jhang, Shorkot, Ahmadpur Sial and Athara Hazari tehsils would supervise the disbursement process at the centres.

He told that the lists of 1,700 deserving women of the district had also been finalised.

16 MORE CORONA CASES REPORTED: As many as 16 new corona cases were reported in the district, which raised the total COVID-19 patients to 52 on Sunday.

According to the Health Department sources, the coronavirus positive patients were stabled and quarantined at their homes in different areas of the district.