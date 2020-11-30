Coronavirus screening begins at ‘Panahgahs’ for dwellers’ safety

Islamabad : The management of shelter homes has started screening for the coronavirus at all of six ‘Panahgahs’of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to ascertain the prevalence of infection in dwellers and service providers.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem-ur-Rehman told the media about the development on Sunday after visiting the Peshawar Mor facility, where the coronavirus testing of its service providers was conducted by the capital health authorities.

“We have tested around 20 staffers of G-9 ‘Panahgah’ for COVID-19 and it is good to know that all of them came negative,” said the focal person, adding that random testing of the service providers working at both the cities shelter homes would be carried out in the first phase. He said the service providers had been working at forefront and came in contact with hundreds of people daily so they were being tested on priority. They were also being given Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to ensure their safety from coronavirus.