Mon Nov 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2020

Call to extend time limit for B-Forms

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2020

LAHORE : Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has demanded the School Education Department (SED) Punjab to extend time limit for submission of B-Forms by students as the same were not being submitted despite repeated reminders by teachers.

In a press release PTU leaders including Chaudhry Sarfraz, Sajjad Akbar Kazmi, Rana Liaqat and others observed that registration of millions of students without form was not possible till November 30 because the parents of these students were still without forms. They added even Nadra was not able to issue such a large number of forms.

They added it would be great injustice with teachers to impose the responsibility of non-submission of B-Forms by students. PTU leaders further said dengue related activities continued in schools despite closure. They demanded the Schools Department end this dengue related practice of sending pictures to the school heads.

