Land dispute claims eight lives in Swabi

SWABI: Eight persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a clash over a property dispute in Chota Lahor here on Saturday, police officials said.

They said the clash took place at a jirga to settle a dispute pertaining to a piece of land. Both the parties to the dispute were close relatives, the officials said, adding, one family belonged to Chota Lahor and other to Yar Hussain village in Swabi district.

Eyewitnesses said the jirga was taking place at the hujra of a former lawmaker Sardar Ali to resolve the dispute between the two families when some of the members exchanged harsh words that led to the exchange of fire. The people present on the occasion started running to take cover when the two sides exchanged indiscriminate fire.

The police said that five people were killed from one side and three from the other. The bodies were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Chota Lahor.

The dead were identified as Obaid Khan, Sikandar Khan, Waqas Khan, Akmal Khan, Ubaidullah, Saeedur Rahman and Nasir Khan. The injured were taken to the Bacha Khan Hospital Shahmansoor. A case was registered at the Chota Lahor City Police Station.