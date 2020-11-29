close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2020

DIG Larkana terminates three cops over facilitating criminals

OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2020

SUKKUR: DIGP Larkana Aftab Ahmed Pathan has removed three police men from their services over the charges of changing evidences in a murder case of two cops.

Reports said at least a year ago, some alleged criminals had attacked on the police van, in which two cops Inayatullah and Ghulam Hyder Bhayo were martyred in the limits of Durrani Mahar Police Station. The DIG Larkana had taken notice and terminated three police men Sub-Inspector Nabi Bux, Head Constable Atta Hussain and Zamir Hussain for facilitating the accused involved in the case by changing witnesses and their statements.

