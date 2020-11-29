Cases filed as PDM workers take over Multan rally venue

Ag Agencies

MULTAN: Defying a corona-related ban on public meetings, hundreds of opposition workers on Saturday dismantled barriers and forced their way into the venue of a Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) anti-government rally planned for Monday (tomorrow), setting up a showdown with authorities.

A group of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers, reportedly being led by sons of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, stormed the stadium where the rally is scheduled, breaking locks and removing any other impediments despite a heavy police presence, sparking clashes.

“Today all the barriers of the police and administration have been broken down. After storming the gates, we have taken control of the stadium,” PPP leader Musa Gilani said.

According to the PPP Media Cell, their workers had also set up a welcoming camp outside. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers also led a rally in Multan and entered the stadium.

Soon after, police registered a case against 70 named and more than 300 unnamed opposition workers for breaking off locks and forcing their way into the stadium. Police had also begun raided the catering shops and sealed off several warehouses belonging to those who were providing catering equipment for the rally.

Speaking to media, Ali Musa Gilani brushed off the threat of legal action. “It is an honour for us to have cases registered against us,” he said, adding that “four to five thousand of our workers will remain in the venue”. He also warned that if there was a crackdown, the Punjab Chief Minister would be responsible.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Firdous Awan said the Usman Buzdar government is “exercising restraint”. She said the government was holding back but PDM wants the situation to take “a different turn”.

“Action will definitely be taken against those elements who tried to take the law into their own hands in Multan,” vowed Awan. The government and the opposition have been at odds over the PDM rally planned in Multan tomorrow. Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the opposition parties to call off their rallies as the coronavirus situation in the country was worsening by the day.

Meanwhile, PML-N lawmaker Abdul Rehman Kanju was booked in a case for allegedly violating coronavirus standard operating procedures. He had arranged workers’ convention in his home on Friday. About 120 other people were also registered in the case. All have been accused of

violating SOPs during participation. Kanju’s spokesman, Attaullah Aman, termed the case “political victimisation”. He added that it was an attempt to stop Kanju from attending the PDM’s November 30 rally.

Separately, Commissioner Multan Division Javed Mahmood ordered speeding up raids against coronavirus SOPs violators. He said there would be “zero tolerance” against violators of SOPs and law and order. “Public gatherings and hidden meetings would not be tolerated as those playing with the lives of citizens do not deserve any relaxation.”