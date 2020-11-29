close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 29, 2020

Javed clinches boysâ€™ singles title at IC Inter School Tennis

Sports

KARACHI: M Javed clinched the title of boysâ€™ singles at the 4th IC Inter School Tennis Championships at Anjuman-e-Islamia Government Primary School Liaquatabad here the other day.

In the final, Javed from Government Boys Primary School Jacob Line No. 2 defeated M Haseeb from Government Boys Primary School Jut Line No. 1.

